Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.04, approximately 20,721 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 24,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

