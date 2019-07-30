Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Shares Up 10.9%

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS)’s share price shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77, 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68.

In related news, CFO Angel Donchev bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 14,002 shares of company stock worth $52,908 in the last 90 days.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

