WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 1,198,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,629. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. WEX’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 15,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 8,298 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,701,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,267 shares of company stock worth $8,960,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 515.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 131.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

