Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,501,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 16,449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 297,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,520,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 118,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

