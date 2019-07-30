Winco Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Winco has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $39,327.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. In the last seven days, Winco has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Winco Token Profile

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. The official website for Winco is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

