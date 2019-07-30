Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00282082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.01518204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

