Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,064 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,360 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $135,539,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,079,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,764,000 after acquiring an additional 638,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,982. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

