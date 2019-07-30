Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,303,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $545,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,276,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,272,000 after buying an additional 5,659,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TJX Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,011,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,686,000 after buying an additional 4,618,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

TJX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

