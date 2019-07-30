Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after purchasing an additional 703,291 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 565,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 98.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 676,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,439,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,728,000 after acquiring an additional 323,270 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.09. 39,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,714. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $131.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

