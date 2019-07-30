Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $16,938,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $$73.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 709,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

