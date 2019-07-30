Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.7% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after acquiring an additional 884,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after buying an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,992,000 after buying an additional 391,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,359,000 after buying an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,084,000 after buying an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 3,893,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

