Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 547,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,812. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.43. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

