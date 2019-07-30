Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 386 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after acquiring an additional 282,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,293. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

