Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 47,022 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,022 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Worldpay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worldpay stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,976. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WP shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

