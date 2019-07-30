WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $1,335,765.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $2,491,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,662,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

