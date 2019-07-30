WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 264,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 264,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,876,114.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $392,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock worth $16,927,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.