WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $594,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 166.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.