WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $687,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,178,000 after buying an additional 384,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,031,000 after buying an additional 166,575 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,828,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 139,404.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 64,126 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,618. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,016,600. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.45.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

