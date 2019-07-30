WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,605 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $167,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,919. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $678,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 63,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,552,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,188 shares of company stock worth $6,804,574 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.