WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,749 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 66,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

