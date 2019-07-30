WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 288 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $246.77. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,179. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

