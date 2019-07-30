WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 6,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 742.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 439,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 89,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 41,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,293. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMN. Sidoti cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.