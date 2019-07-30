WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.05. 179,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,413. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $165.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

