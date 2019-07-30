WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.68, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELD. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $399,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 53.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

