WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.63, 2,812 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $27,169,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 631,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

