WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $27.00. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 2,667 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

