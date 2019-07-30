World Asset Management Inc Buys 183 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,462.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $10.08 on Tuesday, hitting $496.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $528.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.67.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.