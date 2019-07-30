World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.