World Asset Management Inc Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APC shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE:APC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.63. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

