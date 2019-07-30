World Asset Management Inc Has $2.79 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,575,562. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of MU traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,463,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,700,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

