World Asset Management Inc Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $4,421,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 63,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,373. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

