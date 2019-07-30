World Asset Management Inc Has $6.19 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 3,449,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

