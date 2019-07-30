World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.80. 46,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

