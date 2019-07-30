WPP (WPP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPP (LON: WPP):

7/18/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/17/2019 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – WPP had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/12/2019 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/4/2019 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

6/25/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/14/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on the stock.

6/7/2019 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/6/2019 – WPP had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

6/3/2019 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 870 ($11.37).

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 976 ($12.75). The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 968.36. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

In other news, insider Cindy Rose acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

