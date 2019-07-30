W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.51 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 18,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,665. The stock has a market cap of $599.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 7,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at $934,718.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,153.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,000 shares of company stock worth $611,130. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

