Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,460 shares of company stock worth $4,602,615.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

