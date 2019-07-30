X-CASH Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $15,259.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00345891 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 39,821,384,582 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

