Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Makes New $217,000 Investment in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

YEXT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.14. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $84,528.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,251 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.