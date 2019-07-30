Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Makes New Investment in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64,083.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares in the company, valued at $38,611,133.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

LGI Homes stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. 8,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

