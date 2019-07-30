Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Makes New Investment in Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pivotal Software by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pivotal Software by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pivotal Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:PVTL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $633,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $278,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,558 shares of company stock worth $1,484,176.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

