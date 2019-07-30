Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $200,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

