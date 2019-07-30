XYO Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,418.00 (XYO)

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, XYO Network has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. XYO Network has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $30,418.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01549582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00116905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XYO Network Token Profile

XYO Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,578,400,038 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork. XYO Network’s official website is xyo.network. XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XYO Network Token Trading

XYO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

