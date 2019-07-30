Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.34, 6,177,011 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 2,449,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. VTB Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 12.15%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $72,785,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $46,421,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,600,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 544,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,023,000 after buying an additional 520,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 393,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

