Ycg LLC Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $397,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $249,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Booking by 33.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $29,168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,914.25. The stock had a trading volume of 142,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,873.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,057.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

