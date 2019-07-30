Ycg LLC Has $34.55 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Msci accounts for approximately 5.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Msci worth $34,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Msci by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $227.82. 317,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,605. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.27.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

