YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 42,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

