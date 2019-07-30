YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,377. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Stephens set a $120.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

