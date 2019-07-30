YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.