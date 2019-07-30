YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,095,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,771 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,222,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $527,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,790,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,227,000 after purchasing an additional 251,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.