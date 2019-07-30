YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $303.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.60. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,608. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

